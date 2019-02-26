Betty Jean Stinson Betty Jean Stinson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Betty was born Feb. 20, 1930 to Floyd C. and Anna M. (Herold) Heinson in Wyandotte County, the youngest of 13 children. She married Arch Stinson on June 20, 1946. They were married 68 years. Betty enjoyed playing bridge, dominoes and other games with friends and family. She was an active member of the Crossroads Church in Overland Park. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arch Stinson and one son, Ronald Stinson. Betty is survived by her son, John (wife SueAnn) of Ridgefield, WA; daughter, Deanna (husband Roger Pape) of Merriam, KS; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th from 2:30-3:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 10551 Quivira, OP, KS, with funeral services at 3:00 p.m. at the church. A viewing will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Friday, March 1st at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 701 N. 94th St., KCK with interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675.

