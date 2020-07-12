Betty Jo Brown Hudson Curton Betty Jo Brown Hudson Curton passed away peacefully in her Overland Park, KS home on June 23, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1940 in Austin, TX. Betty was raised in Waco, Texas and attended Texas Tech University, counting herself as a lifelong Texan regardless of where she lived. And still in spite of that, she was overjoyed to see her beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year (with a Texas Tech grad as their quarterback of course!). There may have been no greater sports fan than Betty; she loved all sports and cheered loudly from the stands or her living room, it didn't matter. Betty joined the Delta Delta Delta sorority in college and her cherished sisters referred to her as "Betty Beauty" for obvious reasons; she was a striking woman until the day she passed. Betty was a dear friend to all who knew her, which is apparent by the flood of stories her family has received upon her death. Betty met Jerry Don Hudson at Tech and they went on to marry and have two sons. She was a fixture at Chico's for 25 years, with countless stories of her wonderful coworkers and customers she counted as friends. We are so sad to see Betty leave us, but grateful not only for her last few days she spent with her sons by her side, but also the legacy imparted on her beautiful grandchildren who loved her dearly. Betty is survived by her sons; Troy Hudson (wife Sarah), Kyle Hudson and her grandchildren Jason, Taggert, Riley and Becca, along with countless dear friends and family, and the love of her life Ralph.