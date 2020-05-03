Betty Jo Hoff Betty Jo O'Connor Hoff was reunited with her Dear Lord on April 29, 2020. B.J. as she was known, was born in Tulsa, OK to Pat and Marie O'Connor on October 7, 1933 and graduated from Monte Cassino School before going to St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, KS where she obtained her B.S. in Nursing Education. She then returned to Tulsa where she taught Pediatrics and joined a Young Christian discussion group where she met Al Hoff who was sent from Kansas City to Tulsa by Arthur Andersen on an audit. After a courtship between Tulsa and Kansas City, they were married on May 2, 1959 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tulsa. They settled in Merriam, KS where they raised three children Donald Joseph (married to Rose Stanzel in Dallas), Maureen (married to Tav Lupton Ill in Dallas) and Dennis (married to Kellie Bingham in Overland Park). Don's three children are Michael, Peter and Nicholas. Maureen's twins are Andrew and Rachael and Dennis's son Adam. B.J. considered her children outstanding and her grandchildren beyond excellent and as a Grandmother she was in charge of spoiling them rotten. B.J.'s activities included being a member of Ninety Nines, a group of women pilots, a docent at the Nelson Gallery and an avid tennis player at Homestead Country Club where she was editor of their newsletter. She was also an artistic painter, avid gardener and fantastic cook who read one book after another, both histories and biographies. A private family Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park with entombment in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the Carmel of Port Tobacco, La Plata, Maryland (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.