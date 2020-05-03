Betty Jo Hoff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Hoff Betty Jo O'Connor Hoff was reunited with her Dear Lord on April 29, 2020. B.J. as she was known, was born in Tulsa, OK to Pat and Marie O'Connor on October 7, 1933 and graduated from Monte Cassino School before going to St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, KS where she obtained her B.S. in Nursing Education. She then returned to Tulsa where she taught Pediatrics and joined a Young Christian discussion group where she met Al Hoff who was sent from Kansas City to Tulsa by Arthur Andersen on an audit. After a courtship between Tulsa and Kansas City, they were married on May 2, 1959 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tulsa. They settled in Merriam, KS where they raised three children Donald Joseph (married to Rose Stanzel in Dallas), Maureen (married to Tav Lupton Ill in Dallas) and Dennis (married to Kellie Bingham in Overland Park). Don's three children are Michael, Peter and Nicholas. Maureen's twins are Andrew and Rachael and Dennis's son Adam. B.J. considered her children outstanding and her grandchildren beyond excellent and as a Grandmother she was in charge of spoiling them rotten. B.J.'s activities included being a member of Ninety Nines, a group of women pilots, a docent at the Nelson Gallery and an avid tennis player at Homestead Country Club where she was editor of their newsletter. She was also an artistic painter, avid gardener and fantastic cook who read one book after another, both histories and biographies. A private family Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park with entombment in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the Carmel of Port Tobacco, La Plata, Maryland (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved