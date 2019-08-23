|
Betty Jo Ray 1937-2019 Cainsville, MO: Betty Jo (Glines) (George) Ray, 81, Cainsville, MO was born December 17, 1937 in Des Moines, IA and departed this life on August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her first husband Farrell "Cot" George; parents, Martha Katherine (Chambers) Glines and Cleon Elliot Glines, and her sister Janice Osmon. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Nelson Ray; children, Lynda (Randy) Green, Cindy George, and David (Reta) George; seven grandchildren, Eric Green, Evan (Robyn) Green, Laura (Tim) Irving, Seth (Tisha) George, Kara (Anthony) Harper, Regan (Jessica) Ury, and Mazey (Nate) Johnson and eleven great grandchildren with two on the way. Betty's family made her so happy and God brought her peace and a promise of eternal life so she could see them again. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Cainsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019