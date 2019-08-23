Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
(660) 425-3315
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo Ray Obituary
Betty Jo Ray 1937-2019 Cainsville, MO: Betty Jo (Glines) (George) Ray, 81, Cainsville, MO was born December 17, 1937 in Des Moines, IA and departed this life on August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her first husband Farrell "Cot" George; parents, Martha Katherine (Chambers) Glines and Cleon Elliot Glines, and her sister Janice Osmon. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Nelson Ray; children, Lynda (Randy) Green, Cindy George, and David (Reta) George; seven grandchildren, Eric Green, Evan (Robyn) Green, Laura (Tim) Irving, Seth (Tisha) George, Kara (Anthony) Harper, Regan (Jessica) Ury, and Mazey (Nate) Johnson and eleven great grandchildren with two on the way. Betty's family made her so happy and God brought her peace and a promise of eternal life so she could see them again. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Cainsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now