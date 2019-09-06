|
|
Betty Jo Smith Betty Jo Smith passed to new life on August 31, 2019 at John Knox Care Center in Lee's Summit, Mo. Betty Jo was born on July 20, 1925 in Yates Center, KS and grew up in Knobtown. She was the Daughter of Christian and Vera Pfeiffer. She was united in marriage to Gordon Smith on June 3, 1947. They lived and raised their family in Lee's Summit. She was a life-long member of Lee's Summit Christian Church and was active in the CWF and Federated Women's Study Club XXV. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Gordon, her Brother, Lt. David Pfeiffer and her Parents, Christian and Vera. She is survived by her Sons, Dennis Smith (Debbie), Richard Smith (Lori) and her Daughter, Debra Thoreson (Scott). She also leaves a great legacy with six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Lee's Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Road, Lee's Summit, MO on Friday, September 6, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Betty Jo Smith's name, may be made to Lee's Summit Christian Church, or to Great Beginnings Early Childhood Education Center in care of the Lee's Summit Education Foundation. The Family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care given to our Mother at John Knox Care Center and by Village Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 6, 2019