Betty Jo Stuckey On Monday, August 24, 2020, Betty Jo Stuckey, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. Betty was born on September 18, 1929 in Fort Worth, TX to Orla and Agnes Watson. She was raised in Filmore, MO. On March 5, 1954 she married Richard J. Stuckey. They raised one daughter, Vicki Lynn (Stuckey) Clayman. Betty worked throughout her life, first modeling in Los Angeles, then worked at Seaboard Finance. Betty transferred back to Kansas City where she met her husband. She worked in finance at Unity Village Credit Union and Plaza Savings and Loan. She loved clothes, shoes, and make-up and eventually changed careers. She enjoyed employment for many years at Hall's Crown Center in the cosmetic department. Betty retired from Hall's, but was bored so went back to retail sales at JC Penny and worked until she was 75 years old. She is a Christian and enjoyed going to church and spending time with her friends of faith, with family, and her dog, Lucy. Her favorite saying when you left her home was "I will see you here, there, or in the air." Betty was preceded in death by her father, Orla Nelson Watson; her mother, Agnes Watson; and her husband, Richard J. Stuckey. She is survived by her brother, Charles Watson (Patricia); daughter, Vicki Lynn (Stuckey) Clayman (Dennis Egan); grandchildren, Kristen (Chad) Jimenez, Kerry Swayne, Rachel Hoskins (Ben); and great-grandchildren, Logan, Ayden, Ryan Jimenez, Ashton and Kayla Swayne, and soon to be born baby Liam Hoskins. A visitation will be held from 9-10 AM, with service at 10 AM, on Friday, August 28, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. There will be readings by granddaughters: Kristen Jimenez, Kerry Swayne, and Rachel Hoskins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice, https://www.kchospice.org/donation/