Betty Joyce Beck Wiseman Betty Joyce Beck Wiseman was born June 17, 1930 in Leroy, Kansas. On May 18, Betty peacefully left her home of 56 years and went to her eternal home, with her family gathered around her. She leaves her husband of 47 years, Carl Wiseman. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Beck in 1971. Betty leaves 3 daughters Marcia (Tom) Matter, Teresa (Bob) Edinger and Barbara (Kurby) Dawson, 2 stepsons, Steve (Marilyn) Wiseman, Chris (Pam) Wiseman, and 1 stepdaughter Lora (Jim) Hiers. She will forever be "Granma Betty" to 13 grandchildren and many beloved great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Betty also leaves her 2 sisters, Beverly Terrill and Paula More, and was preceded in death by her brother Jim Haight. Because of the current social situation, a Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Down Syndrome Guild of Kansas City. https://www.kcdsg.org/give_to_dsg.php
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.