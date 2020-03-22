|
|
Betty June Phillips Betty June Phillips, 87, passed away in Hermitage Missouri on March 14, 2020. Betty was born on May 25, 1933 in Mississippi, lived Kansas City Missouri, and was married to husband John Phillips. Betty worked at the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City MO. Betty and husband John retired and spent time traveling and eventually moved to Pittsburg MO on Lake Pomme de Terre in 1991. Betty Phillips had three children Fred W Phillips, Scott Phillips and Laura Selsor. Betty had grandchildren Fred K Phillips, Danielle McFarland, Amber Selsor and two great grandchildren. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, dancing, fishing, and traveling. A memorial service will be provided by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home at Pomme de Terre United Methodist Church at 21046 County Road 295 & HWY 254 Carsons Corner Hermitage MO 65668 on Friday Mach 27th at 11am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020