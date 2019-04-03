|
Betty Knoebber Betty (Murphy) Knoebber, 91, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Mar. 29, 2019, at Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee, KS. Visitation will be 9:45 11 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Apr. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, Lenexa, KS. Betty was born Nov. 1, 1927, in St. Marys, KS, to Otis and Lottie (McGuire) Murphy. Betty married Bob Knoebber on Jan. 17, 1949, at St. Bernard's Church in Wamego, KS. She worked for Celebrity China Co. for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed daily Mass and coffee with her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, Nov. 2007; her parents, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by three daughters, Becky Tyler, Shawnee, Barbara (Allen) Soetaert, Shawnee, and Beth (Mark) Fritz, Valley Falls; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family suggests donations to St. Joseph Church, 5901 Flint, Shawnee, KS and Sister Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66102. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019