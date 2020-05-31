Betty Kopin Betty Kopin, 92, previously of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, where she had resided over the last 4 years. Betty was born on August 6, 1927, in Atchison, Kansas. After she graduated high school Betty moved to Kansas City where she met Donald, the love of her life. They were married in March of 1951. Just 10 days after the wedding, Donald left for a yearlong tour in Korea. They were married for 66 years. Betty was an amazing and loving mother, never afraid to say out loud just how much she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, parents and other family members. Betty had many careers during her life, but spent over 35 years selling jewelry until retiring at the age of 81. Betty is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Pam and Leon Dagerman and Nancy and Steve Fine, grandchildren: Megan (Jeremy) Roberts, Ryan Dagerman, Samantha Fine and Josh Fine and great-grandsons: Jack and Daniel Roberts. The graveside service was held Thursday, May 28, at Sparkman Hillcrest in Dallas. The family would like to thank the amazing community of the Tradition at Prestonwood in Dallas for the wonderful care she received there these past 4 years.



