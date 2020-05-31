Betty Kopin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Kopin Betty Kopin, 92, previously of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, where she had resided over the last 4 years. Betty was born on August 6, 1927, in Atchison, Kansas. After she graduated high school Betty moved to Kansas City where she met Donald, the love of her life. They were married in March of 1951. Just 10 days after the wedding, Donald left for a yearlong tour in Korea. They were married for 66 years. Betty was an amazing and loving mother, never afraid to say out loud just how much she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, parents and other family members. Betty had many careers during her life, but spent over 35 years selling jewelry until retiring at the age of 81. Betty is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Pam and Leon Dagerman and Nancy and Steve Fine, grandchildren: Megan (Jeremy) Roberts, Ryan Dagerman, Samantha Fine and Josh Fine and great-grandsons: Jack and Daniel Roberts. The graveside service was held Thursday, May 28, at Sparkman Hillcrest in Dallas. The family would like to thank the amazing community of the Tradition at Prestonwood in Dallas for the wonderful care she received there these past 4 years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
2143635401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved