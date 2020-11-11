Betty Kygar Ratliff
August 16, 1925 - November 4, 2020
Yukon, Oklahoma - Betty Kygar Ratliff, 95, of Yukon Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born Betty Frances Kygar on August 16, 1925, the youngest of 4 children to Miles and Roba Wallace Kygar in Ponca City, OK. Betty graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. She attended Tonkawa Junior College for 1 year before transferring to Oklahoma A&M. She graduated with a degree in Health and Physical Education in 1947. On June 11, 1950 she married Leroy E. Ratliff, also of Ponca City and moved to Kansas City, MO. They remained in the Kansas City area in Shawnee Mission, Kansas through retirement except for 2 ½ years in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1985, Leroy and Betty moved to their beloved retirement home in Kimberling City, MO. They made their final move to the Spanish Cove Retirement Village in Yukon, Oklahoma in July 2000. Betty had a lifelong career of dedicated service. She was a teacher in the Winfield Kansas, North Kansas City MO and Shawnee Mission Kansas school districts. She volunteered for the American Red Cross as an instructor for first aid, CPR and water safety for over 45 years and became the Director of the Shawnee Mission Chapter for over 10 years. She joyfully attended her sons' extracurricular activities. She served as scorekeeper for 27 years for baseball and basketball games coached by her husband Leroy. In Kimberling City, through her affiliation as a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she served as Public Relations Director of Missouri Girls State for 11 years. She held terms as the local President and Treasurer as well as a term of District President and Chaplain. Betty was one of the founders of the of the Kimberling City Library. She was on the Board of Directors, Treasurer and the Personnel Director of the Library from its inception until 2000. She also served as a city Police Commissioner. At the Cove, Betty volunteered in many capacities from the marketing department, personal fitness area, dragon paddle boat team, Saturday mail room and had the joy of handling employee appreciation fund disbursements to Spanish Cove associates for many years. Betty loved her stay at Spanish Cove and she was always grateful for the relationships she made and the family is grateful for the care, love and concern the residents and staff have provided throughout the years. She is survived by her son Randy of Kansas City, MO, son Marty of Austin, Texas and son Lindy and spouse Sandi of Olathe, Kansas and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Leroy, her husband of 52 years, her mother Roba and father Miles, her sister Margaret, her brother Robert, and her sister Carolyn. Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 15th at 1:00 PM at Yanda & Son Funeral Home in Yukon, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, the Kimberling City Library or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.