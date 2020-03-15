|
|
Betty L. Armstrong 8-22-38 to 3-7-20 Betty Armstrong passed peacefully at the Eckstein Hospice Center in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 7, 2020 after a long battle with a series of health challenges. Betty was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 22, 1938 to Martha Alexander and William (Bill) Perrin. An accomplished young pianist, Betty graduated from Paseo High School in Kansas City, Missouri in 1956. She attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas where she met Thomas (Tom) Rehorn, Jr. Betty and Tom were married in 1958 and had three children Rhonda, Rick and Scott. During their 16-year marriage, Tom's role as a minister in the Methodist church required that the family make many moves to different cities in Kansas and Colorado. When they ultimately moved to Kansas City in 1972, Betty's 25-year career as an educator and public relations representative for several family planning organizations began. Following her divorce in 1974, Betty went back to school, taking classes at night while continuing to work full-time. She obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas in 1981. Betty met Thomas Armstrong (yes, another Tom) in 1979 and they began their 38-year marriage on August 15, 1981. Tom brought two children, Thomas and Molly, to their extended family. After years of frequent moves, Betty cherished the Overland Park home that she and Tom built and lived in for more than 30 years. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed her time working at local bookshop once she had retired from full-time work. She loved long lunches, happy hours and going to movies with good friends. She was an enthusiastic fan of Jayhawk basketball and Kansas City Royals baseball and a passionate follower of political news. In the pursuit of sunshine and warmth, Betty and Tom moved to Arizona in the fall of 2018 after spending several winters there. A Kansas City girl at heart, Betty enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chief's successful march to a Super Bowl Championship earlier this year. Betty is preceded is death by her parents and stepson, Thomas Armstrong. She is survived by her husband, Tom Armstrong, Phoenix, AZ; her brother, Tom (Nancy) Laidlaw, Lafayette, CO; her children, Rhonda (Steve) Maun, Phoenix, AZ, Rick (Nancy) Rehorn, Kansas City, KS, Scott (Susan) Rehorn, Paradise Valley, AZ, and Molly (Kevin) Skelsey, Lee's Summit, MO. Betty will also be missed by her grandchildren, Taylor and Alyson Maun, Kassie and Tatum Rehorn, Grace Rehorn, Ella, Nolan and Charlotte Skelsey, Coleman and Grayson Fleitz, Kristen and Chance (Lauren) Hearn, and great granddaughters, Soleil and Sophia (Kassie). A memorial celebration will be held for Betty's family and friends in the Kansas City area on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Details of the celebration, when available, will be posted on a memorial website that has been established at https://www.forevermissed.com/betty-armstrong/. Betty's family is incredibly grateful for the compassionate care she received from the staff at the Eckstein Hospice Center in Scottsdale. Anyone wanting to make a donation in Betty's honor should consider Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix AZ 85014: https://www.hov.org/donate
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020