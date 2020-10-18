Betty L. Converse
July 29, 1921 - October 9, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Betty Converse, age 99, of Centerville, OH and formerly of Overland Park, KS, died on Friday, October 9, 2020. Betty was born on July 29, 1921 in Wichita, KS. Her parents were Martin and Annie Swanson. Betty grew up in Wichita and Muncie, KS and graduated from Turner High School in 1940. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Converse, in 1943. Betty was a Navy wife from 1943 to 1960. Bill and Betty moved to Overland Park in 1955. Betty worked for Farmers Insurance Group and retired in 1985. She enjoyed retirement, visiting family, golfing and travelling in the U. S. in the winter months. She was an avid Chiefs' fan to the end. She was a member of the Eastern Star, a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Overland Park and, recently a member of the Normandy United Methodist Church of Dayton, OH.
Betty is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Bill Converse (Marvelee) of Overland Park, KS and Jim (Linda) Converse of Centerville, OH; three grandchildren: Jennifer Gebhart of Centerville, OH; Amy Converse of Milton Keynes, U. K.; and Kevin Converse of Pickerington, OH. Betty had four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS with the funeral service to follow at the Chapel. The service can be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/McGilleyHoge/
. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS following the funeral service.
Memorials can be sent to Normandy UMC United Methodist Women's Bazaar-Honoring Betty Converse, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.