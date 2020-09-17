1/1
Betty L. Cornelius
1924 - 2020
Betty L. Cornelius Betty Loraine Cornelius, 96 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Country Oak Village in Grain Valley, MO. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Blue Springs Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Saturday at the chapel. Donations may be made in her name to the organization of the donor's choice. Betty was born August 10, 1924 in Foster, MO to David and Anna Lindley and graduated from Rich Hill High School. She relocated to the Kansas City area where she co-owned and operated K-B Litho Supply Company with her husband Kenneth. She was a loyal and supportive KC Chiefs and Royals fan. Betty enjoyed attending and watching the Chiefs games. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was an exceptional person; a hard-working, tough businesswoman who was also very loving and generous to her family and friends. She is survived by; a son, Terry Cornelius and wife Lisa of Lee's Summit, MO; a daughter-in-law Tarra Cornelius, 3 grandchildren, Laura Cleaver, David Cornelius and Mazee Cornelius and 2 great grandchildren, Hayden Gulley and Audrey Kidwell. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Kenneth Cornelius in 2000, 2 sons, Dan Cornelius and Michael Anderson and 5 siblings, Kate Gough, Rose Keller, Margaret Popp, Lester Lindley, and Max Lindley. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)

Published in Kansas City Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 16, 2020
Betty was a gracious and loyal client of mine through the years. I can't thank her enough for her support. She will be missed.
Lance Turner
Friend
September 16, 2020
Lance Turner
