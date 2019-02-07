|
|
Betty L. Fetters Betty L. Fetters 89 of Lake Waukomis, Missouri entered Heaven's gate on January 31, 2019. Betty was born May 10, 1929 in Kansas City, Mo to the late John T. Wilson and Christine Wilson. She was married to James (Curly) K Fetters who preceded her in death. Curly and Betty had 4 children, Daughter Toni Marie Hurtado and Son Kevin Michael Fetters preceded her in death. She is survived by son James R. Fetters and wife Cindy, daughter Wilma K. Manning and husband Doug and son in law Norbert Hurtado. Siblings Margaret Linquist, Lois Corbin, Mary Boswell, John T. Wilson preceded her in death. Surviving sisters Wilma Hagan and Christine Wright. She is survived by her grandchildren Michael Sullivan wife Abby, Jason Fetters wife Carly, Erin Sullivan, Robyn Dent husband Zach, Jeff DeVaul-Fetters wife Mandy, Christina Gutierrez, Amy Manning. She was known as Lil' Grandma to her 14 Great Grandchildren. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews that she adored. Betty and Curly loved living on the lake and enjoyed sharing their little piece of heaven with family and friends. Visitation Sunday February 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, Service starting at 2:00 pm White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd Gladstone, MO 64119.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019