Betty L. Harrison
Betty L. Harrison Betty L. Harrison, 82, passed away July 19. Visitation will be Wed., July 22 from 6-8pm at Terrace Park. Funeral at Northland Cathedral Thurs., July 23 at 10am, burial following at Terrace Park Cemetery.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Betty was always smiling and laughing when I saw her at the family birthday parties! She was a loving and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord. My deepest sympathy for your loss and I hope your memories of her help to sustain you. Nancy Herr and Janet Reese
Nancy Herr
Friend
