Betty L. Harrison Betty L. Harrison, 82, passed away July 19. Visitation will be Wed., July 22 from 6-8pm at Terrace Park. Funeral at Northland Cathedral Thurs., July 23 at 10am, burial following at Terrace Park Cemetery.
Betty was always smiling and laughing when I saw her at the family birthday parties! She was a loving and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord. My deepest sympathy for your loss and I hope your memories of her help to sustain you. Nancy Herr and Janet Reese
Nancy Herr
Friend
