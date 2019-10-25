Kansas City Star Obituaries
Betty L. (Bartels) Julian

Betty L. (Bartels) Julian Obituary
Betty L. (Bartels) Julian Betty L. (Bartels) Julian passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McGilley State Line Chapel; burial in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Contributions may be made to Unity World Headquarters at Unity Village or Unity Temple on the Plaza, Kansas City, MO. Betty was born July 30, 1930 in Belleville, IL to Florence and LeRoy Pruessing. She graduated from Belleville High School. Betty married Norman W. Bartels on December 13, 1953, he preceded her in death on June 7, 1964. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL and later, Unity Temple on the Plaza, Kansas City, MO. She married Chester E. Julian on February 5, 1966, he preceded her in death on February 22, 1992. Betty worked for Gardner Advertising and Burke Marketing Research both of St. Louis, MO and later worked as the office manager for Hubert Plumbing and Heating in Belleville, IL. Betty was also preceded in death by a daughter, C.E. Chrystine Julian in February 2019. Survivors include a daughter, Ann-Marie Bartels and her husband Anthony E. Cowell of Kansas City, MO; a son, Charles (Debbie) Julian of Huntsville, AL; a daughter, Wanda (Mike) Baker of Indianapolis, IN; a daughter Patti Deurmier of Andalusia, AL; in-laws: Faye & Roy McMillin of St. Jacob, IL, Marie Bartels of Frisco, TX, Lona Cronk of Olive Branch, MS, and Mary Julian of New York, NY; 1 grandson, 2 granddaughters and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2019
