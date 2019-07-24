Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kenagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Morris Kenagy


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Morris Kenagy Obituary
Betty L. Morris Kenagy Betty L. Morris Kenagy, 90, of Raymore, Missouri, went to be with our Lord on July 19, 2019, at her home. Visitation from 10AM to 11AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. 11AM Funeral Service. Burial at Brooking Cemetery. Betty was born on January 01, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri to George L. and Nadine Dunn Morris. Betty retired from Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, after many years of service. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Roy C. Kenagy; son Christopher; her parents; her brothers, Robert, Donald and Ronald Morris; her great granddaughter Ramona Jones; and her son-in-law Michael Bultemeier. Survivors include her daughters; Berneda (Mark) Jones; Cheryll Bultemeier; son John (Anne) Kenagy; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her sweet little dog, "Baby". Betty was a beautiful, elegant and loving lady who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. The family would like to thank the St. Luke's Hospice team for all they did for our mother. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now