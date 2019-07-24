Betty L. Morris Kenagy Betty L. Morris Kenagy, 90, of Raymore, Missouri, went to be with our Lord on July 19, 2019, at her home. Visitation from 10AM to 11AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, Missouri 64083. 11AM Funeral Service. Burial at Brooking Cemetery. Betty was born on January 01, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri to George L. and Nadine Dunn Morris. Betty retired from Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, after many years of service. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Roy C. Kenagy; son Christopher; her parents; her brothers, Robert, Donald and Ronald Morris; her great granddaughter Ramona Jones; and her son-in-law Michael Bultemeier. Survivors include her daughters; Berneda (Mark) Jones; Cheryll Bultemeier; son John (Anne) Kenagy; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her sweet little dog, "Baby". Betty was a beautiful, elegant and loving lady who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. The family would like to thank the St. Luke's Hospice team for all they did for our mother. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278



Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019