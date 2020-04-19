|
Betty Lou (Farris) Spry, 88, passed away April 12, 2020, at her home in Polo, MO, with loved ones at her side. Betty was born August 17, 1931, in Liberty, MO, the first of eight children of George Farris and LaMarion Bingham Farris. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1949, earning a scholarship and being recruited to play women's professional baseball. Betty married Lloyd Spry on July 10, 1949, and three children were born to the union. She and Lloyd began their life together as farmers. Following the flood of 1951, Lloyd began working construction in addition to farming, while Betty was a homemaker and tended to farm chores. She was active in PTA, 4-H and FFA for many years. In the 1960's and 70's, Betty and Lloyd owned and operated the Missouri City Airport, where she earned her private pilot's license while helping Lloyd teach flight school, fuel airplanes and run an aerial crop dusting business. Betty then went on to earn her real estate license and sold properties for several years. After selling the airport, Betty and Lloyd moved to Polo, MO, and once again engaged in farming until retirement. During retirement, they enjoyed traveling, camping, and attending tractor shows. She was a member of the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor and Engine Club and spent many years showing tractors and demonstrating how to make rope at the annual tractor show and Living History Days Small Farmers Reunion. Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three sisters, Georgia Ann Lawson, Mary Dee Gossett and Virginia McComas; brother, George F. Farris; and infant son, Stephen Russell Spry. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Lloyd, of the home; daughter, Laura Jean Covey and husband Terry of Lawson, MO; son, Lloyd Russell Spry II of Polo, MO; two sisters, Dorothy Lingle and Linda Plummer; brother, Tom Farris; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services and burial in New Hope Cemetery, Liberty. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor and Engine Club.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020