Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Spry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Spry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Spry Obituary
Betty L. Spry Betty Lou (Farris) Spry, 88, passed away April 12, 2020, at her home in Polo, MO, with loved ones at her side. Betty was born August 17, 1931, in Liberty, MO, the first of eight children of George Farris and LaMarion Bingham Farris. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1949, earning a scholarship and being recruited to play women's professional baseball. Betty married Lloyd Spry on July 10, 1949, and three children were born to the union. She and Lloyd began their life together as farmers. Following the flood of 1951, Lloyd began working construction in addition to farming, while Betty was a homemaker and tended to farm chores. She was active in PTA, 4-H and FFA for many years. In the 1960's and 70's, Betty and Lloyd owned and operated the Missouri City Airport, where she earned her private pilot's license while helping Lloyd teach flight school, fuel airplanes and run an aerial crop dusting business. Betty then went on to earn her real estate license and sold properties for several years. After selling the airport, Betty and Lloyd moved to Polo, MO, and once again engaged in farming until retirement. During retirement, they enjoyed traveling, camping, and attending tractor shows. She was a member of the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor and Engine Club and spent many years showing tractors and demonstrating how to make rope at the annual tractor show and Living History Days Small Farmers Reunion. Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three sisters, Georgia Ann Lawson, Mary Dee Gossett and Virginia McComas; brother, George F. Farris; and infant son, Stephen Russell Spry. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Lloyd, of the home; daughter, Laura Jean Covey and husband Terry of Lawson, MO; son, Lloyd Russell Spry II of Polo, MO; two sisters, Dorothy Lingle and Linda Plummer; brother, Tom Farris; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services and burial in New Hope Cemetery, Liberty. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor and Engine Club. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -