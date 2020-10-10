Betty Lafferty
January 14, 1929 - October 4, 2020
Santa Cruz, California - Betty Lafferty passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Santa Cruz, California.
Betty (Elizabeth) Walrod Lafferty was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 14, 1929. She was a Kansas City, MO resident for over 90 years.
Betty was the fifth child of Mary (S. Rodert) Walrod and Ray D. Walrod. She is the fourth generation of settlers in early Westport. She graduated from Westport High School - Class of 1945. Post high school she worked at Missouri Pacific Hospital.
Betty met Bill Lafferty while dancing at the Pla-Mor Ballroom and they married in 1949. They lived and raised their eight children in the Visitation/Plaza area. She was a wonderful mother who provided so much care and love to her husband and family. She shared her love of art, museums, the beauty of nature and playful spirit with her children. She created great memories especially in the kitchen teaching her children how to cook and bake including making homemade chicken noodle soup, the best fried chicken as well as green shamrock shaped pancakes for St. Patrick's Day! Betty had her children singing songs while doing the dinner dishes. On Saturdays she often took them to the Plaza library or to fly kites at Loose Park. Another Saturday activity was to play hide and seek at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. She treasured spending time with her relatives hosting holiday gatherings, picnics, and birthday parties.
She was a lover of life and had numerous talents. She also had plenty of common sense often sharing her wisdom and advice. Her love of art started at a young age and she became a prolific painter. She taught art classes at Roanoke Community Center as well as her home. She taught art history as a volunteer to elementary students at Visitation.
Betty enjoyed sewing and made clothing for her family. She worked professionally as a seamstress in different areas of clothing design and was employed by Louise Burt and both Marian and Gretchen van Horn as a dress design cutter and pattern maker.
Due to her love of children, after she retired, she was a governess for several families. She cherished the time she spent with the families of triplets!
Always looking for ways to help others she volunteered at several organizations. She was a member of the Daughters of Old Westport for many years and fund-raised for several non-profits. As a member of the Union Historical Society, she was a docent at the Union Cemetery. Later in life she volunteered for the Barrett Sewing Circle making receiving blankets for babies and quilts for the children of Crittenton.
The Lafferty's lived in several locations in the city including on Virginia Street, Wyandotte, and West 51st. She and her husband settled in Waldo at Armour Oaks Senior Living in 1999. Betty became active in the community where she renewed the on-site library and volunteered for many years. She annually planted flowers in her urn, headed the Slice of Life weekly meetings and inspired others to join in all the activities.
Even as her health and memory declined, she had a zest for life and kept her heart open. She was always interested in hearing other people's stories and loved learning. After her husband passed, Betty was cared for by her children along with Teddy Lee and Carolyn Collier of Agape Care. Betty enjoyed frequent visits from her loving nieces, Mary Jo Holder and Linda Heiman and nephew, Dan Smith. Betty moved to Santa Cruz, CA in November 2019.
She loved bird watching, gardening, reading, history (especially Kansas City history), cards, games and doing puzzles. Betty had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing tricks especially on April Fool's Day!
Betty, Betty Lu, Nana Betts, and Queen Betts was deeply loved by family and friends. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.
Survived by her devoted children: Christina Psaras (Jim Psaras), Dennis Lafferty, Nancy Lafferty, Lisa Foster, Amy Lafferty, Ellen Lafferty (Greg Rosenquist), Jean Lafferty (Allyn Richterman), seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by husband Bill (John William) Lafferty, son, Timothy John Lafferty, her parents and siblings: Fred Walrod, Mary Baker, Margaret Scott, Dorothy Robertson, and Ray Walrod.
Celebration of Life to be held in Kansas City in 2021.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to a Hospice or charity of your choice
.
Enjoy a piece of pie in Betty's honor!