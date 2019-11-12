Kansas City Star Obituaries
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Betty Lois Wilson Betty Lois Wilson, 90, passed away November 9, 2019. She was born in Blythville, Arkansas on January 7, 1929. She was the Vice President of State Bank in Campbell, MO and was also a member of First Baptist Church of Campbell, MO. When she moved to the Kansas City area, she became a member of Linden Baptist Church in Gladstone, MO. She is preceded in death by her husband, Burl Wilson, who passed away in 2016. Betty is survived by her three sons, John Wilson (Twyla), Barry Wilson, and Bryan Wilson; granddaughter, Ashley Keith (Bill); and her good friends, Parker Dailey, Chloe Yonke, Louise Wagster, and Brenda Hobbs. The family would like to thank the staff at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliffe and the staff at Ascend Hospice for the care they gave Betty. A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM, service 2 PM, Wednesday, November 13, at the Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Lakeside Chapel, 801 NW 108th St, Kansas City, MO 64155. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Linden Baptist Church, 611 NE 69th St, Kansas City, MO 64118.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019
