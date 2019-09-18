Kansas City Star Obituaries
Betty Loretta Dancker


1933 - 2019
Betty Loretta Dancker Obituary
Betty Loretta Dancker Betty Loretta Dancker (Smith), passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at Tiffany Springs Rehab and Healthcare Center in Kansas City Missouri. Betty was born August 8th, 1933 in Redbud Georgia the daughter of Horus and Sybil Smith. She was a lifelong waitress and a very loving and caring person who enjoyed taking care of everyone. One of her favorite things to tell anyone who was not feeling their best was, "you need to go rake leaves and that will make you feel better." Betty is preceded in death by her husband Donald, and her parents. Betty is survived by her son Robin, Sisters; Linda and JoAnn, a brother Steve and her beloved Pomeranian Little Boy. A visitation will be held at McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119 Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1 until 2 pm, following the visitation the service will be open from 2 until 3 pm for anyone who wishes to share memories or stories about Betty. Arrangements: Affordable Cremation Service, 2306 NW Vivion RD, Northmoor Mo. (816)-674-3515
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
