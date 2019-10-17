|
Betty Lou Hertzog Betty Lou (Shull) Hertzog, 89, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away October 14, 2019. She was born July 14, 1930 to Forrest Allen Shull and Goldie Ferrol Shull in Marshall, MO. Betty met Robert Earl (Bud) Hertzog at The First Baptist Church in 1943. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1948. Betty and Bud were married at the same church in 1952. Betty's passion in life was her family. She and Bud had five children: Bob (Diantha), Greenwood, MO; Doug (Debi), Holden, MO; David (Kristie), Pleasant Hill, MO; Julie (Mark), Greenwood, MO; and Joe (Chris), Holden, MO. Betty enjoyed surrounding herself with her large loving family, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. They would all gather in the family home east of Lee's Summit. Betty enjoyed cooking and sewing. She logged many miles, taking kids to football, baseball, wrestling, dance and 4-H events. She was a devoted wife of 67 years. Bud and Betty were a constant at school events, Mizzou functions, and Republican meetings statewide. They attended Veterinary conventions for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janice Anne Neill. She is survived by her husband; 5 kids, and their spouses; ten grandkids; eleven great grandkids; and her niece Carol Anne Neill. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17th from 5-8pm at the First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. Funeral services will be Friday October 18th at 10am, also at the Church. Burial will be at Lee's Summit Cemetery immediately following the service. Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund. The family would also like to say a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Centerpoint Medical Center who took such good care of her. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019