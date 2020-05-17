Dear Dale and family,
We were so sorry to learn that Betty had passed away. Not only were we fellow members of church but she and I were long time members of the Alpha Base Group for women there. We will miss her wonderful smile and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you all.
Karlene & Jerrold Preston
Betty Lou Maginness 97, passed away May 13, 2020. Services: 10 a.m., May 20, Speaks Suburban Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the chapel. All services will be held under current Covid-19 guidelines.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.