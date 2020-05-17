Betty Lou Maginness
1923 - 2020
Betty Lou Maginness 97, passed away May 13, 2020. Services: 10 a.m., May 20, Speaks Suburban Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the chapel. All services will be held under current Covid-19 guidelines.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel,
MAY
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 16, 2020
Siblings all reunited in heaven. Pauline on left; Betty Lou in the middle and Max Earl Alden on the right.
Dianna Alden-Philippi
May 16, 2020
Thanksgiving 2018 which was last family dinner in their home. Aunt Betty's 2sobs and all her nieces and nephews on her side of the family.
Dianna Alden-Philippi
May 16, 2020
Aunt Betty's nephew, great nephew and great great nephew,
Dianna Alden-Philippi
May 16, 2020
Dear Dale and family,
We were so sorry to learn that Betty had passed away. Not only were we fellow members of church but she and I were long time members of the Alpha Base Group for women there. We will miss her wonderful smile and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you all.

Karlene & Jerrold Preston
