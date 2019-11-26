|
|
Betty Lou Yeater Betty Lou Yeater, age 96, passed November 16, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. She was born September 1, 1923, in Albany, Mo., the daughter of Wayne and Lela Hass. On April 2, 1949, she married H.G. (Bob) Yeater in Marshall, MO. He preceeded her in death on January 16, 2018. After retirement, Bob and Betty traveled with the KC Airstream Club. In 2015, they moved to Marionville, MO . Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd, Belton, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Grandview Cemetery in Albany, MO. Memorial donations may be made payable to the Ozark, Methodist Manor, or the Missouri Veterans Home, in care of the Williams Funeral Home, PO Box 103, Marionville, Mo...65705 Online condolences may be shared at www.WilliamsFuneralHomeMo.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2019