Betty Louise Lutgen Betty Louise Lutgen, 95, of Kansas City, MO, passed away December 13, 2019. Following a private family graveside a visitation will begin at 2:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm both being held at Grace United Methodist Church of Olathe located at 11485 Ridgeview Road, Olathe KS. Betty was born December 11, 1924 in Sedalia, Missouri. She graduated from Smith Cotton High School and married her High School sweet heart, Kenneth Lutgen just before he left to serve his country in the Pacific Theatre of WW II. Following the War they moved to Fayette, MO where he attended college and she began their family with the birth of their first of three children. For Betty life was all about relationships and there was no more important relationship in life than her family. She was first Mother to her children, accepted into the family their spouses as her children and cherished each of her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Betty is survived by Her Family: Kenneth Jr. wife Linda and children Terri (James) Kaedden, Kenneth III (Christa) Erika, Madison, Jennifer (Derek) Tyler, Luke, Kyle. Paul wife Shae and children Brooke (Michael) Gabe, Evan, Zach, Justin (Stephanie) Jackson, Evelyn, Asher. CeCile husband Dave and children Brianna (Cody), Bailey, Brian (Adriana) Grayson. In lieu of flowers the Family suggest contributions to or Kansas City Hospice kchospice.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019