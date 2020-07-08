Betty Louise Taylor February 5, 1940 to June 27, 2020 Betty Louise Taylor, 80, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She will forever be remembered as a devoted mother, loving grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she met. Betty was born on February 5, 1940 in Lime Springs, Iowa to Elmer and Darlene Betty (Brackin) Holtzman. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa and attended East High School. She attended Allen School of Nursing in Waterloo and would graduate as an LPN. A desire to help and serve others was at the heart of her life. She shifted gears and would open Honey Creek Daycare in Manchester, Iowa in 1977. In 1982, she settled in Olathe, Kansas and would take a position as a paraprofessional with the Olathe School District. Betty was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Olathe, Kansas. Betty enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, cross stitch, garage sales, Bingo, crochet, coloring, and crosswords. She had a penchant for pens and you could find containers of Sharpies and ball point pens throughout her house and oversized purses. Betty loved spending time with her family and nothing gave her more pleasure in life than the time she spent with her two grandchildren, Katelyn and Matthew. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Holtzman and Darlene Henninger, along with her two brothers, Larry Holtzman and Jack Henninger. She is survived by the father of her children, James C. Taylor, her son, James A. Taylor and his wife Melissa of Gardner, Kansas and her two daughters, Stephanie L. Dunn and her husband Tom of Omaha, Nebraska and Jennifer A. Taylor of Lenexa, Kansas. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two grandchildren, Katelyn Taylor and Matthew Taylor. She will be sadly missed by her brother, Craig Henninger of Council Bluffs, Iowa and her sister, Kris Brown of Georgia. Betty will be cremated according to her wishes. A "Celebration of Life" is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home 105 East Loula Street Olathe, Kansas. Visitation 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Special Olympics
Kansas https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/kansas19
Condolences may be offered at: www.McGilley-Frye.com