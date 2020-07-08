1/1
Betty Louise Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Louise Taylor February 5, 1940 to June 27, 2020 Betty Louise Taylor, 80, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She will forever be remembered as a devoted mother, loving grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she met. Betty was born on February 5, 1940 in Lime Springs, Iowa to Elmer and Darlene Betty (Brackin) Holtzman. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa and attended East High School. She attended Allen School of Nursing in Waterloo and would graduate as an LPN. A desire to help and serve others was at the heart of her life. She shifted gears and would open Honey Creek Daycare in Manchester, Iowa in 1977. In 1982, she settled in Olathe, Kansas and would take a position as a paraprofessional with the Olathe School District. Betty was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Olathe, Kansas. Betty enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, cross stitch, garage sales, Bingo, crochet, coloring, and crosswords. She had a penchant for pens and you could find containers of Sharpies and ball point pens throughout her house and oversized purses. Betty loved spending time with her family and nothing gave her more pleasure in life than the time she spent with her two grandchildren, Katelyn and Matthew. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Holtzman and Darlene Henninger, along with her two brothers, Larry Holtzman and Jack Henninger. She is survived by the father of her children, James C. Taylor, her son, James A. Taylor and his wife Melissa of Gardner, Kansas and her two daughters, Stephanie L. Dunn and her husband Tom of Omaha, Nebraska and Jennifer A. Taylor of Lenexa, Kansas. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two grandchildren, Katelyn Taylor and Matthew Taylor. She will be sadly missed by her brother, Craig Henninger of Council Bluffs, Iowa and her sister, Kris Brown of Georgia. Betty will be cremated according to her wishes. A "Celebration of Life" is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home 105 East Loula Street Olathe, Kansas. Visitation 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Special Olympics Kansas https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/kansas19 Condolences may be offered at: www.McGilley-Frye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Frye Funeral Home & Cremation Service
105 E. Loula Street
Olathe, KS 66061
9137820582
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved