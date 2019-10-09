|
|
Betty Lowry Betty Bishop (Elliott) Lowry went home to the Lord peacefully on September 21, 2019 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Born November 6, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri, she was the only child of Estes and Beryl Elliott. Betty graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Home Economics. She married William (Bill) Eugene Lowry August 28, 1954. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to the Lowry family farm just outside Kansas City, Missouri. Together, Betty and Bill started the Smithville Animal Hospital, and she managed the business end of the veterinary practice for over forty years. She was a loving mother, raising two boys, Jim and Rick. Family was her priority and her gift was caring for others. She provided daily care for her father-in-law who lived with them until his death, and did the same for her mother for over ten years. Betty was an active member of the Liberty United Methodist Church, where she served in their Stephen's Ministry. When visiting Rick and Jen, she enjoyed helping at the Feed Your Soul meal. She learned to play golf at age 50. Following her husband's death in 1997, Betty became an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. She was always ready to welcome family and friends to her home, and especially enjoyed a game of bridge. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill. Survivors include two sons: Jim (Diane) of Phoenix, Arizona and Rick (Jennifer) of Milton, Wisconsin, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was busy knitting in anticipation of the arrival of two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home in Liberty, MO. With burial following at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to the Feed Your Soul Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019