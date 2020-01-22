Kansas City Star Obituaries
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View Map
Betty LuAnne Carnes Rosenberg

Betty LuAnne Carnes Rosenberg Betty LuAnne Carnes Rosenberg, 87, long time resident of Lee's Summit, MO passed away January 16, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10-11am at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Funeral services will follow at 11am and burial will be in Lee's Summit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Betty and Don owned and operated Kansas City Monument for many years. Betty also built, owned, and operated the downtown Dairy Queen at 4th and Douglas in Lee's Summit, MO. She was socially active and loved the game of golf. Bridge was her passion as well as playing Sudoku daily, which kept her sharp as a tack. She loved her family tremendously. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rosenberg. Survivors include her four children, Linda (Jim) McCambridge, Greg Carnes, Doug (Jan) Carnes, and Brad Carnes; six grandchildren, Shelsea, Shara, Reagan, Rachel, Marshall, and Kimberly; and six great-grandchildren, Lane, Lillie, Amelia, Eliza, Corbin, and Carleigh Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020
