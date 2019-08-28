|
Betty M. Becker Betty Mae (Orcutt) Becker, Mis sion KS, met her Lord Jesus on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born September 2, 1929 in Miami, OK to Harvey & Velma Orcutt. At a young age she moved to Humboldt, KS where she spent much of her youth. At Humboldt High School, she excelled in academics, was selected editor of the yearbook and was named Homecoming Queen; but her fondest memory was senior registration day when she first caught glimpse of the future love of her life, Bob Becker, fresh out of the Navy, running up the steps of the high school. Throughout her high school years, Betty worked many hours as a soda jerk at the local drugstore, saving her money for a future education that would bring her opportunity and success. Upon graduation, she attended Chillicothe Business College where she completed her coursework in record time, and was also named Homecoming Queen attendant. At the age of 18, she moved to Kansas City, taking a position as executive secretary at Standard Steel Works. During her tenure she was named as the company's candidate for North Kansas City's Industrial Queen contest. She later became an executive secretary at St. Regis Paper Company in downtown Kansas City. She often described the excitement of city life, traveling by trolley car and bus to get herself to work, as well as taking trains from Union Station to go "down home" to Humboldt on the weekends. In Kansas City Betty received a telephone call from Bob and her life changed forever. They were married on the CBS live and nationally televised Bride and Groom Show in New York City on May 30, 1952. They settled and raised their family in Mission, KS where they lived for over 60 years. Betty's life was focused on faith and family. She was prayerful and often spoke of her faith and love of God to many. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1955 and served as a faithful children's teacher at Midweek Bible School. Her greatest pride was raising her family and enthusiastically encouraging and promoting them. She, along with Bob, always attended her children's activities and was known for organizing the best holiday classroom parties at their elementary school. She used her initiative, creativity and writing & artistic skills to enter and win contests that brought her family many opportunities for fun and enjoyment. Creating special memories and events for her husband, children, grandchildren and other relatives brought her great joy. Betty eventually resumed and enjoyed working as office manager at Research Cottrell to help pay for her children's college education. Upon retirement, her full-time focus was spending time with Bob and family. She enjoyed visiting their farm in Savonburg, antiquing, refinishing furniture and watching KU Basketball games. She lived her life caring for and helping others with kindness and persistence. She was special and loved by many. Betty is survived by son Robert (Ann) Becker, Nazareth, PA; daughter Debbie (John) Hassed, Overland Park; and grandchildren Jonathan & Melissa Becker and Nate Hassed; brother Steve (Cecelia) Orcutt, Iola; and brother-in-law Melvin Baker, Humboldt. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Bob and sister Doris Baker. Visitation 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W. 62nd Street, Mission, with funeral services following at 4 p.m. Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31 in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019