Betty M. Southard Betty Maxine Southard, age 93, died peacefully at Prairie Vista Village in Altoona, Iowa on April 16, 2019. Betty was born on October 10, 1925 in Gault, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents F. Ernest and Golda M. (n‚e Lay) Southard, both originally from the St. James, Missouri area; her sister Mildred, brother Wayne and former sister-in-law Helen Southard. Betty is survived by niece Linda (Robert) Manning of Westchester, Illinois and nephews Dan (Dayna) Southard of Des Moines and Dennis (Christina) Southard of Pleasant Hill. Betty was a fond great-aunt of five and great-great-aunt of six. She is also survived by cousins, neighbors and friends including Lillian Dean of England and sister-in-law Joan Southard Walston of Waukee. Betty was a proud 1942 graduate of East High School in Des Moines and was retired from the IRS. Earlier in her career, she worked at the original Kansas City location of Stonecroft, a religious organization that inspires women to share the Gospel with those around them. Betty was a world traveler who once walked on China's Great Wall and even visited Siberia. She was also an 80 year member of the Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Rising Sun Church of Christ, 6390 NE Rising Sun Drive, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 or to Stonecroft, 10561 Barkley Suite 500, Overland Park, Kansas 66212. Please list Betty's name with your gift. Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Rising Sun Church of Christ. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Betty will be laid to rest at Rising Sun Cemetery after services. There will be a luncheon and time for fellowship following at the church. Hamilton's Funeral Home is assisting the family.

