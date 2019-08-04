|
Betty M. Zarda Betty Zarda, 88, of Shawnee, KS passed away on August 2nd, 2019. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 5th from 6 to 8 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 6th at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Betty was surrounded by her family at the home when she passed, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease. Betty grew up on a farm and lived close to her parents and siblings even after they married. She was proud of her farm background. They were a close family that loved to dance and laugh. Betty was married to the love of her life Bernard "Ben" Zarda for 67 years. They were blessed to have 6 children, 23 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Betty was a giving and generous person, a fabulous cook, gardener and seamstress. Every grandchild thought they were her favorite because they all were. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Lillie VanDeBerghe, brother John and sisters Anna Brulez and Norma Pflumm. She is survived by her loving husband Bernard Zarda and six children Dana (Larry) Rieke, Marla (Charlie) Chandler, Lilli (Chris Beever) Zarda, Bernie (Karen) Zarda, Nancy (Scott) Sayler and Karen (Mark) Sneed. Betty's much loved grandchildren are (Dana) Colby Rieke, Michael Scott, Kristen Fanning, Sean Scott; (Marla) Chuck Chandler, Elizabeth Vos, Alex Coltrain, Sam Chandler; (Lilli) Jessica Beever, Libby Denman, Philip Connealy, Sam Beever; (Bernie) Riley Dull, Andrew Zarda, Zach Zarda, Bethany Dequine; (Nancy) Bryan Sayler, Megan Zahner, Alison Sayler, Jack Sayler; (Karen) Annie Biddlecombe, Mitchell Sneed, Monica Sneed. The family would like to thank all of her amazing caregivers who treated her with love, compassion and care; especially Benefits of Home and Crossroads Hospice caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas or St. Joseph Catholic Church of Shawnee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019