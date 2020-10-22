1/
Betty Mae Brockmeier
Betty Mae Brockmeier
October 24, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Betty Mae Brockmeier, 96, died September 24, 2020.
Born in Rawlins, Wyoming on October 22, 1923; Betty spent her childhood in Colorado. Summers found her wandering the mountains with her boy cousins riding wild donkeys, searching for arrowheads and fording creeks. She loved ice-skating, playing baseball and being part of her Denver high school drill team.
She and Elmer "Brock" Brockmeier fell in love while ice-skating, culminating in 78 years together. Early in their marriage they saw much of the Western U.S. where Brock's work on A.T. & T.'s "telephone gangs" took them. When WWII began, Brock enlisted, becoming part of the Army Air Corps and eventually a German P.O.W. for many months. Their first child Carol was born during this time. Upon Brock's release, they settled in Denver; and their sons Jim, Bill and Bob were born. In 1952 A.T.&T. transferred them to the Kansas City office. They lived in the same home in Hickman Mills for 68 years where Betty became a beloved leader in Girl Scouts, taking the whole troop to Curved Bar status, akin to Boys' Eagle Scout. Later she became a Den Mother for her sons' Cub Scouts, as well as filling many leadership roles for the P.T.A. Later, she became a volunteer at Research Hospital.
She loved her family, cats, gardening, and nature. Developing many skills along the way such as cake decorating, candy-making, sewing, upholstery, and ceramics; her projects were always infused with her natural artistry and attention to detail She collected snowmen, sand, flag pictures, solar-powered bobble-heads and friends. Hardworking, persistent and independent, she embraced life on her own terms to the end.
She is survived by her devoted husband Brock; sisters Lois Smith and Edna Franks of Denver; children: Carol (Art) Cockrum of California, Bill Brockmeier of Texas, and Bob Brockmeier (Diane) of St. Louis; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Her ashes were interred at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Higginsville on October 19, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
