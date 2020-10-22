Betty Mae Brockmeier

October 24, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Betty Mae Brockmeier, 96, died September 24, 2020.

Born in Rawlins, Wyoming on October 22, 1923; Betty spent her childhood in Colorado. Summers found her wandering the mountains with her boy cousins riding wild donkeys, searching for arrowheads and fording creeks. She loved ice-skating, playing baseball and being part of her Denver high school drill team.

She and Elmer "Brock" Brockmeier fell in love while ice-skating, culminating in 78 years together. Early in their marriage they saw much of the Western U.S. where Brock's work on A.T. & T.'s "telephone gangs" took them. When WWII began, Brock enlisted, becoming part of the Army Air Corps and eventually a German P.O.W. for many months. Their first child Carol was born during this time. Upon Brock's release, they settled in Denver; and their sons Jim, Bill and Bob were born. In 1952 A.T.&T. transferred them to the Kansas City office. They lived in the same home in Hickman Mills for 68 years where Betty became a beloved leader in Girl Scouts, taking the whole troop to Curved Bar status, akin to Boys' Eagle Scout. Later she became a Den Mother for her sons' Cub Scouts, as well as filling many leadership roles for the P.T.A. Later, she became a volunteer at Research Hospital.

She loved her family, cats, gardening, and nature. Developing many skills along the way such as cake decorating, candy-making, sewing, upholstery, and ceramics; her projects were always infused with her natural artistry and attention to detail She collected snowmen, sand, flag pictures, solar-powered bobble-heads and friends. Hardworking, persistent and independent, she embraced life on her own terms to the end.

She is survived by her devoted husband Brock; sisters Lois Smith and Edna Franks of Denver; children: Carol (Art) Cockrum of California, Bill Brockmeier of Texas, and Bob Brockmeier (Diane) of St. Louis; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Her ashes were interred at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Higginsville on October 19, 2020.





