Betty "Frances" Main Betty "Frances" Main, 87, of Mission, KS, formerly of KCK passed away on May 18, 2019 at Bickford Assisted Living. She was born on January 17, 1932 in KCMO. Frances was a retired correspondent for Hallmark Cards with 28 years of service. She was a member of Village Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her loving husband, Merlin "Merle" Main, two children: Martha Tieman and David Bailey, two step children, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and five great-great grand children. Funeral services will be held on Thurs, May 23, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State ave, KCK. Visitation will at 10am, funeral at 11am. Reverend Tom Are of Village Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment: Highland Park Cemetery, KCK
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019