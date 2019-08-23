Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Jamieson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Marie Jamieson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Marie Jamieson Obituary
Betty Marie Jamieson It is with great sadness we announce that Betty Marie Jamieson (Brownlee) of Leawood, KS passed away on August 20, 2019. Betty was born on July 28, 1931 in Russell, Manitoba, Canada. She is survived by her son, Doug (Shelly) and grandchildren, Heather and Michael, of Toronto, Canada, and her daughter Sara of Prairie Village, KS. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Mac Jamieson, her sons Reg (Mary Ellen) and Andy, and her daughter Nancy Tompkins. She is also survived by Nancy's children Katie and Ken Tompkins. Betty was an avid bridge player throughout her life, a hobby she and her late husband enjoyed together. In her younger years, she also loved to paint and play the piano. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spent many winter vacations relaxing on the beach in Grand Cayman, St. Croix, and other tropical destinations. She will always be remembered as a wonderful, nurturing mother and friend. In the last chapter of her life, Betty was a resident at the Forum of Overland Park, KS. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the many nurses and staff there who took exceptional care of Betty in her final days. They would also like to thank Cheryl Lewis from Benefits of Home for nearly seven years of work as Betty's favorite caregiver. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now