Betty Marie Jamieson It is with great sadness we announce that Betty Marie Jamieson (Brownlee) of Leawood, KS passed away on August 20, 2019. Betty was born on July 28, 1931 in Russell, Manitoba, Canada. She is survived by her son, Doug (Shelly) and grandchildren, Heather and Michael, of Toronto, Canada, and her daughter Sara of Prairie Village, KS. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Mac Jamieson, her sons Reg (Mary Ellen) and Andy, and her daughter Nancy Tompkins. She is also survived by Nancy's children Katie and Ken Tompkins. Betty was an avid bridge player throughout her life, a hobby she and her late husband enjoyed together. In her younger years, she also loved to paint and play the piano. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spent many winter vacations relaxing on the beach in Grand Cayman, St. Croix, and other tropical destinations. She will always be remembered as a wonderful, nurturing mother and friend. In the last chapter of her life, Betty was a resident at the Forum of Overland Park, KS. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the many nurses and staff there who took exceptional care of Betty in her final days. They would also like to thank Cheryl Lewis from Benefits of Home for nearly seven years of work as Betty's favorite caregiver. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019