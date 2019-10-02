Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Betty Helm
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
El Dorado Springs Cemetery
300 W. Hainline St
Eldorado Springs, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty May Helm


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty May Helm Obituary
Betty May Helm Betty May (Friar) Helm, 90, passed away September 28, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. at El Dorado Springs Cemetery, 300 W. Hainline St., Eldorado Springs, MO 64744. Flowers are welcome or contributions to Susan G. Komen. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now