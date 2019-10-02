|
|
Betty May Helm Betty May (Friar) Helm, 90, passed away September 28, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. at El Dorado Springs Cemetery, 300 W. Hainline St., Eldorado Springs, MO 64744. Flowers are welcome or contributions to Susan G. Komen. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019