Betty Morrow

Betty Morrow Obituary
Betty Louise Morrow Betty Louise Morrow, 69, Lee's Summit, MO passed away on December 10, 2019. Betty was born on February 17, 1950. Her hobbies included cooking, reading and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was currently working as a paralegal at Baylard Law Firm. Betty was preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Smith, her mother Betty Jo Smith, her father Ted Kluge and step-brother Tim Hunt. She is survived by her beloved husband David Morrow, her four sons Michael (Michelle) Bramble, Jay Bramble, Kevin (Holly) Bramble and Matt (Amber) Bramble, her step-children Ben (Sarah) Morrow and Sarah Egleston, step-sister Debra Grund, half-siblings Wes Kluge, David Kluge, and Linda Barlow. Betty also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Visitation will take place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, December 17 with a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 18 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019
