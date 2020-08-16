Betty Myers Lucas Betty Myers Lucas passed away August 14, 2020 at Linden Woods Village in Gladstone, MO. Betty was born on May 6, 1926 in Hardin County, OH to parents Daisy and David Blosser. She graduated from Columbus Grove High School. In 1947 she married Owen F. Myers in 1956 they moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL where they lived for 48 years. She was employed in dental offices all of her life. Her husband of 55 years preceded her in death in 2002. In 2004, she moved to Liberty, MO to be near her niece and family, Sharon A. (Gary) Lazane. On October 22, 2005 she married John Ware Lucas who preceded her in death in 2018. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. A graveside will be held on Tue., Aug 18 at 1pm at White Chapel Cemetery.