Betty Paterson Betty Paterson, 93, Leawood, KS passed away July 14th 2019 with her family by her side in Dana Point, CA. Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, September 28th at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 95th and Wornall Rd. in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to . Betty graduated from the University of Arkansas and worked in real estate at Kroh Brothers and Reese Nichols for over 30 years. She is survived by her sons Tom and Jim and her granddaughter Mira.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019