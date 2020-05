Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Betty R. Sanders Betty Ruth Sanders, 71, Blue Springs, Missouri went to her final home with the Lord April 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Please mail to: bettysanderscelebrationoflife@gmail.com for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store