Resources More Obituaries for Betty Livers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Rachell Livers

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Rachell Livers There will be a celebration of a long, well-lived life for Betty Rachell Glenn Livers on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, KS. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. followed by a mass at 11:00 a.m. Rachell was a country girl at heart born in Rich Hill, MO on October 22, 1922. A Daddy's girl with 3 older brothers, Bud, Jimmie and John, made her a Tomboy. With baseball, football, and rubber gunfights, she ran with the pack. At 5 years old, she learned to swim in the Old Rock Quarry, the town "pool". Around 1933, the Depression temporarily split up the Glenn family, moving her father and 2 brothers to Bethany, MO to work on government programs, and moving Rachell, her brother Bud and mother Edith to Kansas City. Her mother learned to manage apartment buildings in the Midtown/Plaza area where they established temporary residence in multiple locations. Rachell was educated in Kansas City schools, and graduated from Westport High School in 1940. A career in travel began in Kansas City, where Rachell worked for TWA and Braniff and as a consultant with several travel agencies in the area. She explored the world with a deep passion, which she shared with her family. Rachell's travel legacy included 7 international trips with her 9 children, spouses and grandchildren that began in Alaska in 2006 and ended on the beach in Cabo San Lucas in December 2018, a mere six weeks before her death. With her friend, soulmate, and now eternal love Richard (Dick) Livers, they built a family of 9 children, eventually settling on a sprawling estate in Southeast Kansas City where they lived for 40 years. With lifelong friends that included the Harringtons, Goetzes, Tuppers, and many others, they embraced love, faith, hard work, friendships, humor, Falstaff and martini's to guide them through life's adventures. Rachell loved having a good time. Theme parties were part of her DNA, as was writing song lyrics and performing live in front of any audience. Her final stage performance in Cabo, entitled "The Popo Dance" is hard to describe and cannot be recreated. Thank you Rachell! Rachell leaves her family of 9 children and their spouses: Richard "Deuce" and Lenda Livers, Liza Ashner, Charlie Livers and Don Q. Beggs, Robin and Ernie Waldon, Mary Livers and Ran Marquardt, Brett "Beedee" and Tim Walter, John X. Sr. and Penny Livers, Albert and Candie Livers, and Paul Livers, along with 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Thank you Mama, a magnificent woman with a life well-lived. Donations can be made in Rachell's name to St. Anthony's Catholic School in Montrose, MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries