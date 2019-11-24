|
Betty Rose Ellison Betty Rose (Erwin) Ellison a much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, Arthur on November 19, 2019 and are now together forever. Betty was born on May 5, 1920 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lester and Rose Erwin. She graduated from Paseo High School in 1937. It was there she met the love of her life Arthur P. Ellison, Jr. After dating 10 years and the interruption of WWII, they finally married June 7, 1947. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Rose Erwin, sisters Dorothy Ellison & Marian Hunt, nephews Keith Ellison & Kenny Ellison and Arthur her husband of 54 years. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter and best friend April Ellison Evinger, her adored son-in-law Douglas Evinger, nephew Richard Ellison (Deb), nieces Leslie McMillian (Joe) and Laura Groce (Jerry). Betty loved nature, walks in the woods, feeding the birds, planting flowers, watching the clouds as they passed by, sunsets, sunrises, the smell of honeysuckle, watching the phases of the moon, holidays and especially St. Patrick's Day, which she celebrated with all her special loved ones. Betty loved being a stay at home mom, always active in her daughter's activities, room mother, PTA, dance classes, traveling with her daughter and son-in-law. Memories that will last a lifetime. Betty was a lifetime member of the English Bulldog Club and raised many puppies through the years. She leaves behind a very special grandpuppy Sunny Rose. Betty never met a child or animal she did not embrace. Her family is comforted knowing as she arrives in Heaven, she will be reunited with her sweetie Artie and all her loved ones, family, friends and her furry family as well. A graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Monday, November 25th at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Betty's request was for a short graveside service, no flowers and .
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019