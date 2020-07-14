1/1
Betty Rose Martin
Betty Rose Martin Betty Rose Martin, 93, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Betty was born on January 26, 1927 in Columbia Missouri, to James and Dora Barnes. She graduated from Hickman High School in the class of 1944, then went on to marry Oran Martin on December 3, 1945 in San Francisco, California. Four children were born to this union: Theresa, Nancy, Patricia, and Thomas. Betty was a key punch operator for a number of years, as well as a real estate agent. She was also a loving wife and homemaker, who had a passion for sewing and making clothing and quilts and was talented at making beautiful ceramics. Betty came from a long line of family who were musically gifted, and she loved to play the organ for 30 years. Betty was such an ornery, bubbly, multi-talented woman, who left no task undone and constantly stayed busy. She was an avid game player and lover of games, Bingo, puzzles, Ping Pong, Scrabble and cornhole tossing, just to name a few. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist church in Independence. Whenever someone needed lifting up or a good laugh, she always had the best story and she will be dearly missed. Betty is survived by her daughters Theresa (Arlynn) Simon; Nancy (Ron) Townsend and Patricia (John) McBratney; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Oran Martin; son Thomas Martin; and grandson Lance Simon. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 9:00-10:00 a.m. with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Carson-Speaks Funeral Home, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest at Mount Washington Cemetery in Independence, MO. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com<http://www.speakschapel.com> (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900)


