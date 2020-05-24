Betty Sue Liter Betty Sue Liter, Byron Center, MI, age 88, passed away to heaven last week after a short battle with cancer with family at her side. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband. She is survived by her children and spouses: Valerie Kozlowski (John Kozlowski), James Liter (Casey Folkertsma), and Sara Liter-Kuester (Alan Kuester), grandchildren: Elisha Conyers Robinson, John Kozlowski (Allison Kozlowski), Robert Kozlowski, Joseph Liter, Randall Liter, Travis Liter and Callaway Kuester, great-grandchildren: Gary Robinson, Leeanna Robinson, Jackson Kozlowski and Jameson Kozlowski and precious cat: Tux. Sue was born in Kansas City, MO to Benjamin and Marion Chatman. She graduated from Northeast High School. She worked for many years at AT&T and later for 20+ years at Hyatt Hotels as a reservation agent in Omaha. Thirteen years ago, she moved to Grand Rapids to be near her family after retirement. In 1957, she married David Liter whom she had met in high school. He was the love of her life and they were married for 41 years before he passed. They had three children. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, foreign exchange student host, and friend. Sue was a devoted servant of Christ and member of the United Methodist Church as a Sunday School teacher, President of the Women's Society, Singing Soloist, and Communion Attendant. She enjoyed gardening (irises, tulips and clematis were favorites), singing, sewing, baking, watching classic movies, reading, caring for animals, and traveling. She had a tremendous spark and those around her often thought she was many years younger. MEMORIAL SERVICES at First United Methodist in Grand Rapids, MI, and in Kansas City, MO, are being planned for this summer due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local food bank.



