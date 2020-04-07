|
Betty Sue Wilkinson Betty S. Wilkinson, 87, of Olathe, passed away Friday, April 3 2020 at Travanse Assisted Living. Betty was born April 19, 1932 in Kanas City, MO. She graduated from Paseo High School. On March 28, 1953 she married Frank D. Wilkinson, seven days after returning from the Korean War. Betty was a member of the Shawnee Presbyterian Church for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Nellie Hayes; a son, Frank Dale Wilkinson, Jr., 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Frank Wilkinson; 2 sons, Claude H. Wilkinson, Sr. and wife Hope; John Wilkinson and wife Donna; a daughter, Laura Newton and husband Vernie; a brother, Larry Dean Hayes and wife Ellen; a sister in law, Luella Powers; 10 grandchildren, Claude Henry Wilkinson, Jr. and wife Heather; Candice Reed and husband Michael; John Jacob Wilkinson and wife Allison; Justin Wilkinson and fiancé Anna; Jason Wilkinson and wife Shaunacee; Bobby Wilkinson; Billy Edwards; Dannell Newton; Zach Newton and wife Heather; Mariah Spencer and husband Harry; 13 great grandchildren, Colton, Lily, Halle, Maci, Avery, Dallas, Wyatt, Sadie, Addie, Darianna, Indie, Abigail and Tyler. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shawnee Presbyterian Church 6837 Nieman Rd., Shawnee, KS, 66203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020