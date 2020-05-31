Betty Yvonne Tillotson Betty Yvonne Tillotson, 96, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Betty was born on June 19, 1923 in Kansas City, Kansas to Claude and Mae Tillotson. She earned degrees in 1947 from Park University and was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus in 2003. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, William Duane. She is survived by cousins Kathleen Warner and Kevin Evans of Seattle, Washington. Betty's first love was dance which she began at the age of 4 in Kansas City, Kansas and later transferred to Mildred Lyons Studio of Dance and became one of the first Lyonettes. She performed at USO shows and swing shifts at ammunition plants. She travelled to New York and Florida to learn from various professionals including Jack Stanley. She opened her studio, The Betty Tillotson Studio of Dance, in 1950 in Waldo. She founded the Kansas City Tap and Musical Comedy Dance Company in 1977. Generations of dancers have been influenced by Betty's passion, energy and patience. Betty was also active in the community including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Dance Masters of America, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Waldo Business Association. She served as Waldo Historian and as 2010 Mayor of Waldo. She was the first recipient of the Waldo Legacy Award in 2018. She was a member of Keystone Methodist Church, formerly Broadway United Methodist Church. She attended church services and bible studies until her death. For the full obituary and to express condolences to the family please visit www.muehlebachchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.