Bettye Bee Brooks Bettye Bee. Brooks, age 74, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House. Walk thru visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. followed by Private Homegoing services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church, 3530 Chelsea Dr., Kansas City, Missouri. Interment in Mt. Moriah Cemetery South 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Bettye Brooks was born March 28, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri daughter of Afreda Mae and James Henry Brooks, Sr. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964. She retired from the AT&T after over 35 years of service. Bettye was a caring and loving mother and grandmother who had a sharp wit about herself and was very selfless in her giving. She was a faithful member of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Wallace S Hartsfield, II Senior Pastor. Bettye would often spend time with and boasting about her grandchildren. Bettye enjoyed being the life of every family event. Condolences may be made at www.mtmoriah-freeman.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
