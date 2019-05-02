Bettye Jane (Murphy) Carter 1929-2019 Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Bettye Jane (Murphy) Carter, passed away peacefully from this life on April 25thlovingly surrounded by her family. Bettye was born in July of 1929 to Annabelle (Lovitt) and Edward Murphy of St. Louis, Missouri. Bettye graduated from Pattonville High School in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Hannibal La Grange College in Hannibal, Missouri where she met John T. (JT) Carter during her first year of college. Bettye and John were married on August 14, 1948 in St. Louis and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last summer. Together they lovingly raised two children Carol and Bryan.Early in their marriage, Bettye supported John while he completed his accounting degree. She worked at Famous-Barr and Wagner Electric in St. Louis, Missouri; the Missouri State Carpenter Union and for the State of Missouri in the Economic Development department in Jefferson City, Missouri, and St. Luke's Hospital Human Resources in Kansas City, Missouri. In 2007, she changed her role at St. Luke's from employee to volunteer. During her time volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital, Bettye volunteered a total of 7,127 hours and was recognized as "Volunteer of the Year" in 2013. St. Luke's Hospital patients, employees and volunteers held a special place in her heart. Bettye is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, William Murphy and Patrick Murphy, her sisters-in-law, Rosie Lee Gross and Jane Murphy, her brothers -in-law, John Gross and LB Carter, her son-in-law Joseph Kane and nephew Thomas Carter. She is survived by her husband John; children, Carol Kane and Bryan Carter; grandchildren, William J. Kane (Christine) and Margaret Kane Novak (Chris), great-grandchildren, Boston, Nash and Porter Kane; sister-in-law Patsy Murphy, and nieces and nephews.Bettye's unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on May 5, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Churchin the Garden Room at 11 East 40th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. Graveside services will be held in Steffenville, MO. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bettye's name, please consider a gift to St. Luke's Hospital Foundation, Hospice Care at 901 East 104th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131.Our family would like to express gratitude to the St. Luke's Hospice team for their compassion and support during Bettye's final days. To our family and friends, we would like to thank you for your love and support. Your visits, phone calls, flowers, cards and gifts brought great joy to Bettye. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



