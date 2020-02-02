|
Bettye Jo Taylor Bettye Taylor, formerly of Raytown, MO was surrounded by family as she crossed peacefully into Heaven on January 26, 2020. There she reunites with her parents, W. P. Carter and Tommy May Carter, her sisters Dorothy and Jean, her grandson Tristan, and her beloved husband Jim. She leaves her children and in-laws that were near and dear to her, BJ (Carrie), Mark (former wife Ellen), and Candy (Dave) Sprick. Her grandchildren will also miss their Mimi; April Taylor (Arik), Briana Sprick Schuster (Steven), Heidi Taylor (Kevin), Tyson Sprick (Kelsey), Sterling Taylor, Spencer Taylor (Jordan), and Trey Sprick (Camille). Bettye leaves her great grandchildren Brody, Kira, Louisa, Arik, Theo, Felix and Atlas, and her Uruguayan son, Julio Carzoglio and his family, whom she considered an undeniable part of the Taylor Clan. Born Josephine Elizabeth Carter in Athens, Louisiana on November 8, 1925, she soon was called by her life-long name of Bettye Jo. The youngest of three sisters, she grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, a bright and cheerful girl who excelled in studies, sports, and social clubs at Neville High School. During WWII, one of Bettye's friends set her up on a blind date with Jim Taylor, a handsome blonde airman. He soon proposed and they remained in constant contact by mail while he was deployed. When he finished his European tour of duty, he dropped into the jewelry store where she worked and asked if she still wanted to marry him. She immediately gathered her things and quit her job. They were married in Monroe in 1945 and enjoyed 67 happy years together. After his discharge, the newlyweds moved to Kansas City to begin their life together, eventually settling in Raytown. Bettye was an affectionate mother to her brood of three, spending time as Den Mother, Room Mother and PTA President. She was also involved in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and PEO, and volunteered at Research Hospital. They were both devoted and active members of Raytown Christian Church since 1951. Bettye lived a joyful life, full of love for family, friends and travel. She loved entertaining and parties and welcomed everyone into her home and heart. She enjoyed sewing and needlecrafts, puzzles and games and was an avid Bridge player, known to muster up a Bridge game whether in a campground or on a cruise ship. Her buoyant nature and sense of humor were magnetic and she was a joy to be around. Bettye will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11 from 5-7pm. Funeral is Wednesday, February 12 at 11am, both at Raytown Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the church are suggested.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020